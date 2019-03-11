90210 actor Jed Allan dies five days after co-star Luke Perry More sad news for Beverly Hills, 90210 fans

Jed Allan, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away at the age of 84. News of his death comes five days after fellow 90210 actor Luke Perry died at the age of 52. Jed's son Rick Brown confirmed the sad news on Saturday with a heartfelt Facebook post. "So sorry to post the very sad news of my father's passing tonight," he wrote. "He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others."

The late star was known for his roles as Don Craig in American drama Days of Our Lives, and for playing Steve Sanders' dad Rush Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210. He also starred as C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara. Jed's on-screen son, 90210 star Ian Ziering, was quick to post a loving tribute, which read: "So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 classmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed."

Adolfo Larrue Martínez III, who co-starred with Allan on Santa Barbara, wrote on social media: "Jed Allen walked on today. Along the way in his fantastic acting career, he played Eden's father - CC Capwell - on Santa Barbara. His gift was a formidable blend of professionalism and inspiration - a perennial rock in his preparation and a force of nature once the cameras rolled." The actor added: "He was also generous and kind and funny and fierce, and God knows he was beloved by those lucky enough to share a stage with him. I count it one of the great blessings of my career that I got to be one of those, and one of the great blessings of my life that I got to be his friend." Jed was married to Toby Brown for over 40 years before her death in 2001. The actor is survived by his three sons Rick, Mitch, and Dean.

