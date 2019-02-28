Rapper found guilty killing Holby City star John Michie's daughter Louella Fletcher-Michie passed away in September 2017

The boyfriend of Louella Fletcher-Michie has been found guilty of manslaughter, it has been revealed. Louella, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died from a drugs overdose on the night before her 25th birthday at Bestival in 2017. Ceon Broughton, 29, abandoned his girlfriend Louella in secluded woods at the music festival after supplying her with a Class A drug. The Winchester Crown Court jury took just over nine hours to deliver their verdict, with the judge stating: "The defendant will remain in custody." Addressing the jury, he said: "Thank you for all the work you have put into this case. The next stage of the process is to go on to sentencing that will be in the morning."

Ceon Broughton has been found guilty

Ceon, of Enfield, north London, had denied one count of manslaughter and another count of supplying Class A party drug, 2-CP, to Louella. After the verdict, the rapper called out to his barrister and said: "Text my mum." He was accused of failing to take "reasonable" action to seek medical help for his girlfriend. Outside court, senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police, paid tribute to yoga teacher Louella: "She was a free spirit. She was very buoyant, very friendly, very happy and she'd had a fantastic childhood. The family will say that she was into all types of art and she loved festivals. She was like many festival-goers: there to enjoy herself and have a great time." He added: "Unfortunately she found herself reliant on someone that she cared for, who failed to act and failed to raise the alarm and failed to get her medical help when she really needed it."

Louella passed away in September 2017

Louella passed away just on the night before her 25th birthday. At the time, her father John, 62, told the Sun: "We've lost an angel. It's not murder – they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible." Police at the four-day music festival were alerted just before 1am amid concerns for Louella's welfare. Dorset Police said a man was arrested "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances". Louella's body was discovered in a wooded area at the festival site in Dorset.

