Alex Jones' catastrophic week continues following latest set back

Alex Jones' week hasn’t got off to a good start. On Tuesday, the pregnant TV star had to go to hospital to check up on her baby after she couldn’t feel it moving. And luckily while she later was given good news and reassured that everything was fine, she has since been given another bout of bad luck. On Wednesday on her way to work, Alex's car broke down, resulting in her being late. The One Show host opened up about the incident on Instagram Stories, writing: "What a week this is turning out to be. Broken down now and late for work!!" The mum-of-one often shares the not-so-positive moments in her life as well as the good. At the beginning of the month, Alex told her social media followers that she had endured a "catastrophic week." She said: "Ted finally down, this on the telly and pizza on order. Little things feel good after a catastrophic week."

The TV presenter also gives honest accounts of parenting. At the beginning of February, she shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

Alex' honesty and down-to-earth attitude has won her a legion of fans, and she even wrote her debut parenting novel, Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish", writing on Twitter: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

