Eamonn Holmes organises surprise party for his son – but it doesn't go to plan!

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes enjoyed spending some time in Belfast with his older children over the weekend. And during his trip, he organised a surprise birthday party for his oldest son Declan. However, the dad-of-four has revealed that it didn't go quite the way he wanted it to in a hilarious Twitter post. Eamonn explained: "We are overly helpful in Belfast – to a fault. Organised a surprise birthday party for my eldest lad last night. All went well until he arrived at the venue and someone blurts 'you've just missed your dad and family. They're upstairs in the function room.'"

Eamonn Holmes opened up about his son's not so surprise party

Eamonn's son Declan turned 30 on Wednesday, and despite the surprise party being revealed a little earlier than planned, it sounded like he had a wonderful time. In August, Declan married his long-term partner Jenny in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Castle Leslie Estate, Ireland. Proud dad Eamonn had taken his son wedding suit shopping beforehand, and on the big day, he paid tribute to Declan and Jenny. He wrote on Twitter: "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding."

The This Morning host with sons Declan and Jack

Declan is Eamonn's son with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. The pair are also parents to daughter Rebecca, 28 and 26-year-old son Niall. Eamonn also has a younger son, Jack, 17, who he shares with wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford. While the celebrity couple are quite private when it comes to sharing photos of the teenager, he was spotted proudly watching his mum in the audience of last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

It's clear Jack gets on well with his siblings too; earlier this month, the teenager joined his dad and Declan at a Manchester United football game. Eamonn posted a selfie pitch side and wrote: "Lads day out. #United with my Boys. Had a Great day with Eldest Son and Baby Son at The Footie today. #manchesterunited." Jack lives with his famous parents in Surrey, and Ruth previously opened up to HELLO! about the advantages of living in a small town away from the spotlight. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

