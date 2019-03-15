Strictly's Kevin Clifton looks completely unrecognisable in throwback snap Wow!

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton gave his fans a little treat on Friday afternoon by sharing a sweet childhood throwback of himself and his sister Joanne Clifton. "Spot me and @realjoanneclifton," he told his fans, with everyone pointing out they were both second from the left. Fans also shared their amusement, with one stating: "Not changed at all!! How sweet xx." Another wrote: "Look at your hair!!! You've still got great hair :)."

The post comes shortly after Kevin opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife Karen Clifton, telling Lorraine on Thursday: "We're really good friends, I think because we've still been dancing together." The star added that they have a "big respect" for each other. "You're always going to have love for each other and have respect," he explained. The former couple, who were married for four years, confirmed their split exclusively to HELLO! in March 2018. Karen has since found love with Opera singer David Webb.

As well as returning to Strictly later this year, Kevin has revealed plans to start a production company with his sister. At the moment, the pro dancer is busy touring the country as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and will soon be getting back to dancing on stage with leading ballroom show Burn the Floor. Kevin admitted to HELLO! that Burn the Floor – which he began dancing in back in 2008 – actually saved him from giving up dancing altogether. He said: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

