Neil Jones hints at Strictly engagement with cryptic comments

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones dropped some very heavy hints that a certain Strictly couple are about to become engaged - but is everything as it seems? It started on Thursday, when the professional dancer tweeted Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, writing: "When my IG, Facebook and WhatsApp are all working and wow I think it's the best content I've ever seen on @Joe_Sugg stories u should really check it out ohhhhh yeah right u can't #instagramisdown." He continued: "It's hard to understand but something about having a big surprise for @dbuzz6589 but first he needs to speak to her dad and he said something about bells."

He then tweeted another post, teasing: "I think @Joe_Sugg might be buying some knee pads as he keeps talking about getting on one knee." Bells, going down on one knee and big surprises? Of course fans were quick to assume that Neil was talking about an engagement…But, alas, it turned out that Neil was talking about the Paso Doble dance, which has become the routine that Joe and Dianne are best known for performing!

Fans were at first frustrated at not being able to check Joe and Dianne's social media for themselves, as Instagram wasn't working properly across the country. But when they realised that it was all just one big prank pulled by Neil - they couldn't believe he had tricked them. One joked: "Neil you need to stop this emotional abuse," while another added: "NEIL you really know how to wind us up don't ya," while a third wrote: "And the award for biggest wind up merchant goes to…"

