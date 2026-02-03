James Martin makes rare red carpet appearance with his fiancée Kim Johnson - see dazzling engagement ring

James Martin has made a rare outing with his new fiancée Kim Johnson. The couple cosied up as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards in London on Monday night, just weeks after getting engaged.

The pair were loved-up as they arrived at the star-studded event at the London Hilton on Park Lane. The chef, 52, looked sharp in a black suit, while the personal trainer, 36, was chic in a black dress with lace detailing - and she accessorised with a sparkling engagement ring on full display.

Last month, Kim appeared to confirm that the Saturday Kitchen star had proposed over Christmas. Indeed, The Sun reported that she shared a photo of a dish he had made with the caption "so proud of my fiancé".

It is a somewhat surprising development for the couple, who have been dating for two years, given that James had previously ruled out ever walking down the aisle. "Marriage doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," he told the Sunday People in 2019.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Kim accessorised with a sparkling engagement ring for her outing with James

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks." Indeed, James previously dated TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years before they split in 2023, having met her on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010.

However, it seems that his relationship with Kim, which was confirmed last year, may have changed his perspective on walking down the aisle. Further still, he is reported by the Daily Mail to have purchased her a Land Rover as an engagement present.

© WireImage The TV star was previously with girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years (pictured in 2014)

© David M. Benett The personal trainer was previously married to Arun Nayar (pictured in 2015)

Kim is understood to have moved in with James in the Hampshire countryside in October. She was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley's ex Arun Nayer from 2016 to 2017, after the businessman divorced the actress after four years.

Away from his romantic life, James has previously spoken about his battle with cancer after being diagnosed in 2018. In 2024, he shared a rare health update on Lorraine, after undergoing surgery.

When asked whether everything was "good" with his wellbeing by host Lorraine Kelly, he replied: "Yes, the stitches have fallen out, as you know, the last time I was on, I was in the middle of operations. As we speak, the stitches have fallen out of my body at the moment and that's all clear, onwards and upwards!"