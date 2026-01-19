James Martin's personal trainer partner Kim Johnson accidentally confirms engagement: 'so proud'

TV chef James Martin's engagement has seemingly been confirmed by his partner Kim Johnson in a social media post, according to The Sun. The James Martin's Saturday Morning host, 53, is said to have popped the question to his personal trainer girlfriend, 39, over the Christmas period after nearly two years of dating.

In a post on Instagram, Kim reportedly shared a picture of a dish made by her TV chef partner, which she captioned: "So proud of my fiancé."

While the couple are yet to make a public announcement, the engagement marks a U-turn on James's previous decision to never tie the knot.

HELLO! has contacted James's representatives for comment.

How did James and Kim meet?

James and Kim were first spotted publicly together in March 2024 while shopping for watches at Tiffany in London's Mayfair, before taking a trip to France together later that summer.

In October 2025, they took their relationship to the next step by moving in together, with Kim joining James in his cosy Hampshire home. James also treated his partner to a £150,000 Land Rover, which Kim shared on Instagram with the caption: "James Martin, I am speechless!!"

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Kim and James attended the National Television Awards 2025

James's stance on marriage

While the happy couple may now be taking their relationship to the next level, James did not always envision marriage being on the cards.

Speaking to Sunday People in 2019, James said: "Marriage doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

© Shutterstock

Meanwhile, in a 2020 interview with Prima, James explained that his dedication to work had taken priority over a more "conventional" route to marriage and family life.

"The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he admitted. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

"The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added.

News of James and Kim's engagement comes two years after his split from long-term girlfriend Louise Davies, with whom he was in a relationship for 12 years. Meanwhile, Kim was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, 61, for a year before the pair parted ways in 2017.