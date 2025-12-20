James Martin engaged to girlfriend Kim Jobson after swearing he'd never marry - report

The British TV chef James Martin is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Kim Jobson after famously swearing he'd never get married.

According to the Sun, James, 53, popped the question to his personal trainer girlfriend, 39, with whom he has been dating for under two years, as she makes him happier than he has ever been before, causing him to make a U-turn on his decision to never walk down the aisle.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage According to reports, James Martin has popped the question to his girlfriend, Kim

It was in 2019 when James told Sunday People that marriage wasn't for him. "Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

"I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks," he said at the time.

Kim and James were first seen publicly together for the first time in March last year as they shopped for watches at Tiffany in London’s Mayfair.

Their relationship then took a significant step that summer when they went on holiday together in France. Just weeks ago, in October, they took their relationship to the next level and moved in together, Kim relocating to the chef's country pad in Hampshire.

Engagement present

It seems that it isn't just a diamond ring that Kim received in honour of the major life milestone, as news of their engagement comes just hours after Kim revealed James bought her a £150,000 Land Rover.

"James Martin, I am speechless!!" she said, sharing a photograph of her new wheels on Instagram. His engagement to Kim comes exactly two years after James' split from long-term girlfriend Louise Davies after 12 years together. The chef and the TV producer first began dating in 2011 after they met on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

© Getty James and his ex-partner of 12 years Louise

Meanwhile, Kim was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, 61, after striking up a romance in 2011, following his divorce from Elizabeth Hurley after four years of marriage.

After five years of dating, Arun and Kim tied the knot in July 2016, and they divorced shortly afterwards in 2017.