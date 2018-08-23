Ben Affleck enters rehab for the third time, multiple reports The Hollywood star shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has headed back to rehab for the third time, multiple publications have reported. The 46-year-old actor was pictured leaving his home with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. The former couple announced their intention to divorce in 2015, after ten years of marriage - and have since kept their family life private. Despite parting ways three years, the stars have remained on the best of terms as they co-parent their children; Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel.

Last year, Ben, 46, revealed he had completed a stint in rehab for "alcohol addiction". In a lengthy Facebook post, the doting father wrote: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront." He added: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Jennifer and Ben split in 2015

The star went on to praise his estranged wife with helping to support him through his battle, saying: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery." Ben had also previously checked himself into rehab just before his 29th birthday in August 2001. His spokesperson at the time said: "Ben is a self-aware and smart man who had decided that a fuller life awaits him without alcohol. He has chosen to seek out professional assistant, and is committed to travelling a healthier road with the support of his family, friends and fans."

Earlier this year, Ben's dad Timothy Affleck - also a father to actor Casey Affleck - told Grazia that the pressure of Hollywood has taken its toll on both his sons. He briefly touched on Ben's addiction to alcohol, telling the Mail: "Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he's working on it." Reflecting on the end of Ben's ten-year marriage to actress Jennifer, he added: "It's very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It's a hard, taxing life. In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It's as common as dishwater, it's nothing to dither about."