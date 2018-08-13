Court may dismiss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's divorce proceedings – find out why The couple are reportedly in no hurry to legally divorce

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation back in 2015, their divorce still hasn't been finalised, and a judge has threatened to dismiss the case for the long delay. The pair filed for divorce in April 2017, but a source has revealed that the Hollywood couple are in "no rush" to make their split official. Court papers obtained by The Blast stated: "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution."

A source told People: "There is no rush here. They continue to figure out ways of working together as a family and this is what works for them. They are doing what's best for their family." Jennifer and Ben were married for nine years before announcing their separation three years ago, and the 13 Going on 30 actress has since spoken about co-parenting their two daughters and son, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, following their break-up. Chatting on Today, she explained: "We are definitely a modern family. We're doing really well."

She continued: "Ben was working in London on 'Justice League' and I felt like, 'Well, the kids should have that experience.' He and I are great friends and we just all went en masse." Previously speaking about how media scrutiny affected their relationship, Jennifer told CBS Sunday Morning: "What I think I've learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen. You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, because you think that'll end the, 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that's true in the reverse, as well. If you are - if you know, if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there's trouble, it can create trouble."

