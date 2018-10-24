Jennifer Garner has been quietly dating new boyfriend John Miller for six months The actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck finalised their divorce in October

Jennifer Garner has reportedly found love again with new boyfriend John Miller. According to Us Weekly, the Hollywood actress has been quietly dating the Cali Group Chairman and CEO for six months and their relationship is "getting pretty serious". John, 40, is not in the public eye, although he has featured in a tech YouTube video where he speaks about Cali Group's loyalty programme. Cali Group focuses on developing new technology for the restaurant industry, and has its own chain of around 50 CaliBurger restaurants.

Like Jennifer, John was previously married. It's not known how the couple met but the report went on to say that "Jen brings out the best in John" and that they are in a "loving, healthy relationship".

John Miller is the CEO of Cali Group © YouTube

News of the actress' romance comes just weeks after her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck was finalised. Ben and Jennifer announced their intention to divorce in June 2015 but they didn't file legal documents until April 2017. Their divorce was finalised in October 2018.

The pair are still on good terms, and Jennifer, 46, has previously been pictured driving her ex to rehab. The Gone Girl actor has been to rehab twice before; he sought treatment in 2001 and more recently in March 2017. In a lengthy Facebook post last year, Ben told his fans: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

The star went on to praise his ex-wife with helping to support him through his battle, saying: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do." Ben and Jennifer co-parent their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel.

