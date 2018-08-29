Jennifer Garner puts on a brave face as she makes first public appearance since taking ex Ben Affleck to rehab The former couple split in 2015

Jennifer Garner has made her first public appearance since she was seen driving her ex-husband Ben Affleck to rehab last week. Attending the premiere of her latest film, Peppermint, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 46-year-old put on a show-stopping display in a sizzling black one-shoulder dress. The LBD, which featured a train and a fitted structure, highlighted the star's gym-honed physique and slender legs. She added some extra height to her frame with a pair of silver encrusted stilettos. In her new role, Jennifer plays a widow called Riley, who tries to get revenge on the men who killed her family.

Jennifer Garner looked sensational at the premiere of Peppermint

The star's appearance comes shortly after she was pictured supporting her ex Ben. Both Jennifer and Ben announced their intention to divorce in 2015, after ten years of marriage - they have since kept their family life private. Despite parting ways three years ago, the former couple have remained on the best of terms as they co-parent their three children; Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel. It was recently reported that their divorce has finally been settled, after the pair were allegedly told their divorce would be dismissed if they didn't come to a settlement. It is believed that the final settlement will be signed and filed with the court once the Ben leaves rehab.

Ben, 46, has been to rehab twice before; he sought treatment in 2001 and more recently in March 2017. In a lengthy Facebook post last year, the Batman actor told his fans: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront." He added: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step." The star went on to praise his estranged wife with helping to support him through his battle, saying: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

