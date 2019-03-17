Strictly star Karen Clifton reveals what she does on days off - and you'll relate! Do you do this, too?

It must be hard work being a professional dancer, especially a Strictly Come Dancing star. That's why we're glad to see that Karen Clifton knows exactly how to wind down on a rare day off. The 36-year-old Venezuelan opened up on Instagram to tell fans how she spent her time off on Saturday - and she's a woman after our own hearts. Sharing the details the following day, she wrote: " Woke up feeling a bit wobbly and in need of some good stretching after having a day off yesterday "aka" ( I was a couch potato and watched movies and the Chase all day and I loved it )." Showing that she was fully rested, she then continued to show fans her Sunday yoga routine. So there we have it - Karen is a huge fan of The Chase!

Karen enjoying a breakfast earlier this week

Earlier this week, Karen and her boyfriend David Webb teamed up with Strictly's Ore Oduba and his wife Portia for a lovely date night. The couples were on hand to support fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk during the London leg of their Dance Is Life tour at The Shaw Theatre on Wednesday. "Always love seeing the gang," Ore wrote alongside a selfie of the foursome on Instagram.

Karen and David are loving spending time together at the moment as they enjoy their new romance. And it looks like David is getting to be on good terms with Karen's beloved dogs Betty and Marley - as he recently helped to give them a bath. Karen shared a video of the sweet moment, which showed David saying "Such a good boy! So, what we're going to do first is we're going to shampoo you, you're going to have a nice shampoo coat." Pro dancer Karen is head over heels in love with her dogs and she regularly shares photos of them on her social media. She's even made an Instagram page especially for her "boos", as she affectionately calls them.

