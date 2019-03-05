Loose Women reunion revealed with these popular former panellists How lovely!

Loose Women panel has changed over the years, but many of the TV stars have remained great friends. And on Saturday, a special reunion took place with Carol McGiffin and her former co-stars Lisa Maxwell and Kate Thornton. The trio enjoyed a star-studded night out at the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton, which was hosted by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby. Both Lisa and Kate told HELLO! how much fun it was to go out with Carol – who returned to the ITV daytime show in 2018. Kate was also there to support her good friend Holly. "Not that she needs it," she added.

Carol McGiffin, Kate Thornton and Lisa Maxwell enjoyed a night out on Saturday

Carol also took along her husband Mark Cassidy. This was their first joint appearance since their secret wedding was announced last month. The TV presenter surprised her Loose Women co-stars by revealing that she and Mark had celebrated their first anniversary in Bangkok, where they tied the knot in 2018. On the red carpet, Carol told HELLO! that they planned to go away again for their next anniversary. Viewers had been delighted for Carol and Mark after hearing of their marriage, and the 58-year-old opened up about their nuptials – and the reason they had decided to keep it a secret – during an appearance on Loose Women.

The trio have remained great friends after meeting on Loose Women

During the show, Jane Moore told Carol that she had "fundamentally lied" to them, as she had been asked on a number of times when she was going to get married. Defending herself, Carol explained the reason why she kept it quiet, telling the panel: "It wasn’t a lie. I never said 'no' ever. We just kept it a secret. We did it on our own, just us two, nobody at all. It had to be like that – all or nothing."

MORE: Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals exciting news following his success in the show

Carol and her husband Mark posed on the red carpet at the event

READ: Gary Barlow shares rare glimpse into family life with daughter Daisy

The ship's naming ceremony was also attended by international film star Sophia Loren, was there to officially name the ship, fulfilling her role as 'godmother' to the luxury cruise liner. Holly in particular couldn’t wait to meet the Oscar-winning actress, telling HELLO!: "I'm looking forward to seeing her tonight. She's definitely one of my style icons." Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli and Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the ITV soap, were also in attendance.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.