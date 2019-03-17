Felicite Tomlinson's sister Daisy pays heartbreaking tribute following her tragic death So sad

Following the tragic death of Felicite Tomlinson – the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, the teenager's sibling Daisy has paid tribute to the aspiring fashion designer. Taking to Instagram, Daisy said: "This is the fourth time I've tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again. My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, not my best friend. It was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me all your plans. We were excited."

Felicite Tomlinson's sister Daisy paid tribute to her following her tragic death

Daisy continued: "I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world. I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone."

Louis Tomlinson and his sisters

The 14-year-old ended her tribute writing: "Mama needed you. I hope you are happier up there with her. make sure you don’t forget about us. keep us in your conversations. I have two angels now, watching over me. I can’t wait to make you both so proud of me." Felicite's death follows just two years on from the tragic passing of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who lost her battle to leukaemia in 2016.

Felicite passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. Ambulances were called to her flat in west London on Wednesday afternoon after she appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, but medics were unable to save her.

