Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' fun day out revealed

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge undertook a rare weekend engagement as they attended the annual Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day parade in Hounslow. And while their parents were out at work, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed a fun day out with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Twitter user Netty Royal spotted the royal trio out at Kensington Gardens, and shared the news with her followers. She wrote: "When you walk around Kensington Gardens before departure and you see the nanny with all three kids." All three of the Cambridge children enjoy spending time outside, and have been spotted in the past feeding ducks on several occasions with both Maria and their mum Kate in Hyde Park.

The Cambridge children love being in the outdoors

Just last month, Kate was spotted feeding the ducks at the Round Pond in Hyde Park with her baby boy Louis – an activity she regularly does with her elder children too. George and Charlotte have also been spotted playing football in the palace gardens, as well as riding their bikes without stabilisers. Maria is the Cambridge family's only nanny and dotes on the three children. While she is very much part of their lives, William and Kate are also very hands-on parents, and enjoy spending as much time as possible with their kids. The Duchess has previously said how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together."

George, Charlotte and Louis have only been seen out together a handful of times

In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in 2018, Kate wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish." The Duchess has also revealed that her children love going on spider hunts in the garden. Speaking to children at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, Kate said she hunts for spiders "for hours" with George and Charlotte.

It won't be long before the Cambridge children are joined by a new cousin too, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to welcome their first baby at the end of April, or early May. In December, Kate revealed that she was looking forward to her children having another playmate. During a visit to Leicester University, she said: "It's such a special time to all have kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis. So it will be really special."

