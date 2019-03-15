This Morning's Martin Lewis reveals sweetest moment shared with daughter - you'll be in tears This is too cute!

Finance guru Martin Lewis shared the cutest moment that happened with his young daughter earlier this week. Taking to Twitter to share the news with his loyal followers on Thursday, he wrote: "Just surprised mini MSE by picking her up from school, something I can rarely do. She looked up, saw me, and said in the most beautiful, unaffected, unprompted way, 'My wish came true!' I don't think anyone will ever say anything nicer to me in my whole life." This Morning star Lewis was referring to his seven-year-old daughter Sapphire who he shares with wife Lara - what a sweetie!

Fans were delighted with the post, with one joking: "How gorgeous. I got greeted with, 'What’s for snack?!?'" Another wrote: "Lovely. Kids put it all into perspective, don't they? I love it when I do something fairly prosaic with my great nephew and he says, 'I've had the best day EVER.'" A third added: "Definitely a daddy's girl : I bet your so proud: I'm sure that has made your day/week/or maybe even your year."

Martin - who founded MoneySavingExpert.com - is swapping money for musicals this weekend, by taking part in new TV show All Star Musicals. Speaking about the series, he said: "I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I’ve been watching them with her; and when I mentioned that I’d been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited. And I love my little girl, and I love a challenge. So I'm going to try and take my vocal chords to places they've never been before!"

We're sure hat Sapphire is going to be one proud daughter!

