Martin Lewis surprises fans with incredible performance on All Stars Musical – video Well done, Martin!

He may be known for dishing out money-saving tips on This Morning, but Martin Lewis has been harbouring a secret talent all along – singing! The finance journalist has surprised fans with his incredible performance on All Stars Musical, which will air on Sunday at 6pm. A sneak preview video shows Martin, 46, donning his amazing technicolour dream coat and belting out Any Dream Will Do in his role as Joseph.

Speaking about his new gig, the This Morning money expert has previously revealed: "I don't listen to music. I don't sing. I've never been in a choir. And I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I've been watching them with her; and when I mentioned that I'd been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited." "I love my little girl, and I love a challenge," he added. "So I'm going to try and take my vocal chords to places they've never been before!"

On Sunday night, viewers will see Martin and other famous faces take to the stage at the London Palladium to perform an iconic musical theatre number. This year's line-up includes broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, Only Fools and Horses actress Tessa Peake Jones, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Joel Dommett, comedian London Hughes, Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh.

Martin is better known for his role on This Morning

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by Elaine Paige as they prepare to embark on this once-in-a-lifetime performance. Elaine Paige will be joined by Broadway icon, Tony and Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth, Strictly pro Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas. After each performance, the celebrities will be scored by the judges and studio audience and one person will be crowned victorious. The show will be hosted by I'm a Celebrity's fan-favourite John Barrowman and will also feature very special performances from John and the all-star panel.

