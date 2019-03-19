Giovanna Fletcher's top tip of getting her children to eat their vegetables Simply ingenious…

Giovanna Fletcher has made a name for herself as an incredibly successful author and fantastic presenter, and is also a doting mother to her three beautiful children, Buzz, Buddy and Max. HELLO! spoke exclusively to the 34-year-old about life as a mother of three young children and how she stays on top of motherhood, work and play – and she has some seriously clever tips!

One parenting tip that Giovanna says really helps in their house is an imaginary game that gets her three youngsters eating their vegetables. The resourceful game Giovanna explains mimics the challenges celebrities face on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: "We do games around vegetables, like eating challenges - so we race each other with those - like bush tucker trials - the kids love it," she explained. HELLO! loves the fact that Giovanna and McFly's Tom Fletcher have taken inspiration from these trials to get their kids eating their greens!

The mother-of-three also explained that becoming a mother completely changed her lifestyle, saying: "Overnight you become a mum and you've got this little person who depends on you for absolutely everything and I do think the most challenging time for me was those first few weeks of becoming a mum - because it's so overwhelming - it's such a massive shift." Giovanna also spoke about how her productivity increased after she had Buzz: "I just think that I have grown more patient, I am a lot calmer- a lot more productive, because I feel if I'm not with my kids, then I need to make it count because otherwise I'm not with them, and I am not being productive."

With Giovanna excelling in motherhood it seems appropriate that she is working with Amazon Handmade to select some of her favourite products for Mother's Day. The podcast host explained the importance of the gifts being "bespoke and personal" for a thoughtful present for your loved one.

