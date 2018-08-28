Giovanna Fletcher shares gorgeous photo of her sons with their new baby brother What a lovely family!

Giovanna Fletcher welcomed her third son with husband Tom over the weekend, and the entire family are completely smitten with the new arrival. The best-selling author took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous photo of her baby son Max Mario with his two elder brothers Buddy, four, and two-year-old Buzz, along with their younger cousin Summer Rae. The doting mum captioned the photo: "Introducing Summer Rae to her newest cousin... the tribe has grown." Meanwhile, Tom posted a photo of Giovanna with all three of her sons. In the candid snapshot, Buzz and Buddy were pictured hugging Max as he lay in Giovanna's arms. "The only thing better than meeting your baby for the first time is watching them meet your other babies. Max is in there somewhere! #brothers," he wrote.

Buzz and Buddy with their baby brother Max and cousin

Max's arrival was announced by Tom on Saturday morning. The former McFly singer took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white photo of the newborn, writing next to it: "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude." He later added: "We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers."

Tom Fletcher had previously spoken about baby names

The baby boy's name is a break from tradition for the couple, whose first two sons' names - Buddy and Buzz - start with the letter 'B'. His second name is also a clear tribute to Giovanna's brother Mario, who is set to become a father for the first time this year.

Giovanna and Tom welcomed their third son over the weekend

Tom previously spoke to HELLO! about their plans to steer away from a 'B' name while they were thinking of possible monikers. He said: "Last night Gi came up with a couple of new suggestions that haven’t been on the list, they are top of the list now. When it comes to your third you think over the names you didn’t use for the other two. Everyone is suggesting 'B' names, there were two last night that aren’t 'B' names."

