Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi look loved up as they hold hands in New York What a lovely couple!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are the cutest couple! The royal was spotted during a rare public outing with her boyfriend in New York on St Patrick's Day on Sunday, and they looked seriously loved up. The 30-year-old was stylish dressed in a grey coat, which she teamed with a patterned dress and knee high suede boots. Edoardo, meanwhile, looked cool in skinny jeans and a navy jumper, which were teamed with a trilby hat and sunglasses. Beatrice's office is based in New York and the royal spends a lot of her time there, and she looked like she didn’t have a care in the world as she walked around the city with Edoardo.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo walked around New York together Goff Photos

Beatrice and Edoardo are thought to have been dating since September 2018, and made their first official appearance together at the National Portrait Gala last Tuesday. They joined a star-studded crowd including the Duchess of Cambridge, David and Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss. The happy pair were first snapped at the same event in December, at the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York - and while they weren’t pictured together, they were seen chatting to fellow attendees including Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss.

The happy couple are thought to have started dating in September Goff Photos

This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo - who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend Christopher Shale - is a father to a two-year-old son from a previous relationship. He has apparently met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who she is extremely close to.

Beatrice's new relationship came the same year that her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, got engaged to, and later married now husband Jack Brooksbank. The York sisters are incredibly close so Eugenie is no doubt delighted for Beatrice – who gave an emotional reading from Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby at her wedding in October. Eugenie also revealed the day before her wedding that she wouldn’t want anyone to be by her side other than Beatrice – who was her maid of honour - as she chatted to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in a rare TV interview with Jack.

