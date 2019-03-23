Who is Jimmy Carr's wife?

Deadpan comedian Jimmy Carr is currently presenting Your Face Or Mine on Wednesday nights alongside Katherine Ryan - but how much do you know about the 46-year-old-star? Jimmy - who is also well-known for hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year - has been making us laugh out loud for years, so we thought we'd share everything there is to know about the funny man's family life - from who his wife is, to the number of children they have...

Jimmy Carr is in a relationship with Karoline Copping. Canadian-born Karoline is a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and they met at a television interview during auditions in 2001. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

How long has Jimmy Carr been married?

Jimmy and Karoline have dated since meeting in 2001, but they are not married. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs many years later, Jimmy confessed that he didn't make a great first impression on Karoline. However, Karoline attended a gig after that first encounter - and the rest is history. The couple are pretty protective about their personal life, but they have been spotted enjoying nights out together before, including a night out at trendy celebrity spot Chiltern Firehouse in 2017.

Does Jimmy Carr have children?

After 18 years together, Jimmy and Karoline do not have any children and they haven't spoken out about if they have any plans to start a family. But, they do have an adorable dog: Marnie.

