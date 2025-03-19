Inside Karlie Kloss' iconic $30m house she shares with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss announced that she was expecting her third child with billionaire venture capitalist Joshua Kushner on Monday, sharing that the couple are "incredibly grateful for this blessing."

Thankfully, Karlie and Joshua have ample space for their new arrival in their $30 million beachside mansion that is the envy of many in their neighborhood.

They scooped up the Malibu property in 2024 after its previous owner, Warner Bros. Records executive Mo Ostin, passed away two years prior.

Originally listed for $49.5 million, the lovebirds bought the famous home for an impressive discount considering its architectural significance.

The "Wave House" was designed by the famed architect Harry Gesner and built in the '60s for his close friends, Gerry and Glenn Cooper. It was then bought by Rod Stewart a decade later, before being sold to Mo in 1989.

The mid-century modern home sits on 6,200 square feet of land by the beach, housing six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also features floor-to-ceiling windows, wrap-around terraces that showcase the incredible ocean views, a sauna and hot tub, a central fireplace, and a conversation pit pulled straight from the '60s.

The roof contains thousands of hand-cut copper shingles that give a stunning scale illusion, and the house sits on stilts. Adding to its legend, the Wave House was featured in the 2019 film Yesterday.

Karlie and Joshua's purchase fits nicely into their existing property portfolio: they also own a $21.5 million mansion in Miami and a penthouse worth $35 million in New York City.

The lovebirds, who are already parents to sons Elijah and Levi, announced that they were expecting a third via Instagram, simply writing, "Three's a party" in the caption.

The post garnered a slew of support from their friends, including Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who wrote, "Eeeee congrats mama!!" while socialite Paris Hilton commented, "Congratulations love."

Karlie's fellow Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge commented, "Awwwww sweetest!!!!!! Congratulations Karlie," as designer Christian Siriano cheered, "omgggg yay."

A surprising reaction to their announcement came from Ivanka Trump, who is married to Joshua's brother Jared. She liked Karlie's social media announcement in a show of support for the model. The foursome has not always seen eye-to-eye thanks to their opposing political views.

While Ivanka and Jared were senior advisors to her father, Donald Trump, during his first term in the White House, Karlie and Joshua have shared that they have liberal beliefs that differ from their family.

Karlie spoke out in both 2016 and 2020 about voting against Trump, telling British Vogue in 2019 that it had been "hard" to navigate their relationship with Ivanka and Jared.

"I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life," she told the publication.

The father of two also opened up about the "liberal values" that have "guided his life" in an interview with Forbes. "I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said at the time.

"But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."