Jimmy Carr opens up about son after secretly welcoming baby with wife Karoline Copping The couple have been together since 2001

Jimmy Carr has finally opened up about becoming a father for the first time. The comedian and his partner Karoline Copping had been rumoured to have become parents two years ago but remained tight-lipped until this week.

The 49-year-old shared the news with fans at one of his latest stand-up gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton in South London.

According to The Sun, Jimmy joked: "I had to tell my little boy he's adopted.

"I mean, he isn't, but the look on his face. I said, ‘No, no, no, you were adopted, the new family is picking you up tomorrow.'"

Jimmy and Karoline have been together since 2001

The publication added that the I Can See Your Voice star continued to make jokes about becoming a father as part of his show.

Jimmy has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Karoline Copping, since 2001. The pair reportedly met at a television interview during auditions. Canadian-born Karoline was working at the time as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and Jimmy was auditioning for a show. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

The couple attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding back in 2018

Jimmy and Karoline, who live in north London, choose to keep their long-term relationship pretty private. Although the couple lead a life out of the spotlight, they have often been pictured together at events and on red carpets, looking loved-up as ever. They were even spotted attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Jimmy opened up about the early days of their relationship during an appearance on BBC Radio Four's Desert Island Discs. The comedian admitted that Karoline didn't instantly fall in love, but for Jimmy, he said, "It was perfect."