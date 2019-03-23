Oti Mabuse opens up about one special Strictly relationship Happy birthday, Graeme!

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has opened up about how close she still is to former dancing partner Graeme Swann in a personalised message on his birthday this weekend. Oti - who recently revealed to HELLO! that she'd be joining Graeme for his birthday celebrations, posted the message on her Instagram. Alongside a photo of the pair, she wrote: "This man!!!! I bloody adore him. Wish you the happiest birthday. Thank you for being such a beautiful soul all those teary nights you’ve helped me through, our long chats about confidence and self belief and most important the laughs we shared with tears of joy and happy endless STUPID laughs and disagreements about why I never watched our dances back (I have now). I will always cherish you, thank you for being an AMAZING friend and partner... HAPPY BIRTHDAY @officialgraemeswann."

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals excitement at family news

Fans loved reading the super sweet post, with one commenting: "One of the best pairings ever on Strictly. You two were awesome fun, thank you for giving us such great entertainment." Another added: "Aw that's so lovely and why so many people love Strictly the friendships between pros and celebs no faking it's real. Happy Birthday @officialgraemeswann." A third wrote: "I love how you posted this at midnight, so sweet honestly miss you two dancing together xx."

READ: Emmerdale's Claire King reveals she was attacked

Oti was so close to Graeme throughout the competition that she didn't even pay attention to royal visitors the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise when they sat in the audience for the latest series. She told HELLO!: "At the end of Strictly filming I throw my shoes off and I am out. Because I was so focused on the show and Graeme I didn't really focus on anyone else so I didn't feel particularly nervous in front of the Countess."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.