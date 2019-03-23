Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals excitement at family news This will be fun!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has announced some exciting news! He and sister Joanne Clifton will be presenting a prize at this year's Olivier Awards, which he revealed he was thrilled to do. "HONOURED to be presenting the 'Best Theatre Choreographer' at the @olivierawards 2019 with @realjoanneclifton! The Nominees are : #KellyDevine @comefromawayuk #ChristopherGatelli @kingandiwestend #CarrieAnneIngrouille @sixthemusical And #LiamSteele @companywestend #olivierawards," he wrote on Instagram. The glittering ceremony will be held on 7 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford.

Kevin and sister Joanne will present at the 2019 Laurence Olivier Awards

Kevin, who has recently made the move into musical theatre like his sister Joanne, is no doubt looking forward to the event, at which the likes of Patti Lupone, Vanessa Redgrave and Ian McKellen are all nominated. The professional dancer has been wowing audiences as Stacee Jaxx in touring musical Rock of Ages, and will soon move over to star in dance show Burn The Floor, too.

Siblings Joanne and Kevin are incredibly close, and Kevin recently revealed to HELLO! that they even have plans of starting up their own production company. Along with their busy schedules, both Kevin and Joanne also help to run their family's dance school – the Clifton Dance Academy – and recently decided to create online lessons so that more people can learn how to dance from the comfort of their own homes.

Joanne has also previously revealed to The Express that Kevin has pursued a stage career to be "happier". "Kevin said he got his inspiration from me to go into musicals," she said. "He always thought he would be a dancer and stuff, choreographing, then he said he saw the path that I took when I left Strictly and saw how happy I was on the stage and said he wants to feel that happiness." She added: "He saw how happy I was and was like, 'Oh I want to be that happy too!'"