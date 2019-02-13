Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice make adorable red carpet debut as a couple Looking gorgeous!

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Tuesday night! The pair joined a number of the BBC show's stars to support Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold, Louis Smith and Jay McGuinness for the press night of their new show Rip It Up at the Garrick Theatre. Ashley looked gorgeous in a pair of black trousers, a cropped top and a leopard-print coat, while Giovanni wore jeans and a black overcoat.

Ashley and Giovanni appeared at the Rip It Up press night. Image: Rex

While this is the first time the couple have appeared at a public event as a couple, Ashley and Giovanni have confirmed their romance since embarking on the Strictly tour in the new year – after spending some time together in Miami over Christmas. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January, the former Pussycat Doll said she was "seeing" 28-year-old Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began.

"It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

Also watching the show on Tuesday night were Karen Clifton and her new boyfriend David Webb, making their first public appearance together and posing for photographs. They joined fellow Strictly cast members Janette Manrara, Neil Jones, and judge Darcey Bussell – former stars Kate Garraway and Kristina Rihanoff also joined the group.