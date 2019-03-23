Mrs Hinch reveals details of emergency gastric band surgery This sounds so scary

Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has revealed details about her "agonising" gastric band. The 29-year-old spent £6,000 to get a gastric band fitted when she was 21. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, which goes on sale this weekend, the influencer said she was left in agony after the band slipped two years later and it became wedged in her oesophagus. Ouch! After an emergency operation, the band hasn't been removed, but it doesn't work anymore. Sophie explained: "The surgery works for some people, but for me, if I had known the complications and risks, I wouldn't have done it."

Describing why she chose to have the surgery in the first place, after gaining weight when she was younger, she added: "I'd just passed my driving test, so I was able to go out in the car and get takeaways at McDonald's Drive-Thrus. Before I knew it, I was eating for what felt like eating's sake." She lost eight stone in weight, but added: "Even if you lose the weight you never forget the comments." Sophie is now pregnant with her first child with husband Jamie, who she married last year.

Mrs Hinch has garnered over two million Instagram followers within the last year. Sophie recently told HELLO!: "I started my account back in March 2018. I've always enjoyed home interior design but as soon as my husband and I bought our first house together I was super excited to make it a home. I really wanted to post décor photos on Instagram but didn't want to bore my friends and family, so I started @mrshinchhome! I never imagined for a second that my account would become so popular! It's absolutely crazy and I'm so overwhelmed but so grateful all at the same time! I'm just so happy it's resulted in such a positive space for everyone."

