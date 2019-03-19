Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts share sweet kiss during romantic date The Strictly stars confirmed their romance in December

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice made sure he put some time aside from his latest tour to enjoy a romantic outing with girlfriend Ashley Roberts. The couple, who confirmed their romance towards the end of last year, took to Instagram to share a series of sweet posts, including one of the pair kissing in front of a park lake. The professional dancer simply wrote "Love" across the image. Fans rushed to write lovely comments underneath another snap from the day, with one saying: "You both looked so happy walking near the lake." Another added: "You deserve so much happiness."

It's been a month since Giovanni and Ashley attended their first public event as a couple; they confirmed their romance before embarking on the Strictly tour in the new year - and after spending some time together in Miami over Christmas. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January, the former Pussycat Doll said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Ashley's comments came days after Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The professional dancer, 28, appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

