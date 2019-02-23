Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sweetly tells girlfriend Ashley Roberts he loves her These two!

They managed to keep their Strictly Come Dancing romance underwraps during its very early stages, but it now appears that Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice are shouting their love for each other from the rooftops! In the latest Instagram post, Ashley shared a sweet photo of the pair, along with the caption: "Proud of this one! Opening night was a success. Make sure to grab your tickets as it’s almost sold out hunni’s #danceislife." Giovanni then left a comment on the photo, writing: "Loved to have you there on the first show. Front row baby!!! Love you!!!." How adorable?

Fans have, of course, gone wild for the romantic revelation, with many leaving their own gushy comments on the post. One wrote: "Still not over this wow, you two deserve all the happiness in the world!!♥" Another added: "Hope you had a great night last night, Giovanni is amazing and you two are great together, wish him a good time on tour and hope you two have a great time." And a third said: "You guys make me so happy!! I’m so glad the first show went well for you GiovannI."

Speaking to Weekend magazine in January, the former Pussycat Doll said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

