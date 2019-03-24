Fearne Cotton's surprising secret to happy marriage Do you do the same?

Presenter Fearne Cotton has revealed her secret to keeping a happy marriage – and it might surprise you. The 37-year-old said that she sleeps in a huge king-size bed because she likes to rest on her own. Talking in an interview in the Mirror's Notebook magazine, the mum-of-two shared: "My bedroom is my calm zone - where I try to escape the chaos. My bed is super-king size because I don't want my husband anywhere near me when I'm sleeping." She also said that she is polar opposite to her husband Jesse, adding: “Jesse is the opposite. He makes a cup of tea and leaves the cupboard doors open, tea bags on the side, milk still out two hours later, it literally drives me mental. But I do his head in too, because he'll get clothes out to wear and I'll have tidied them away before he even gets out the shower."

Fearne, who is a mum to four-year-old Honey and six-year-old Rex – had previously opened up about her marriage in Red magazine earlier this year, revealing that they recently went through a rough patch. She said: “Love takes hard work - and no one wants to hear that. This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch - he was away, touring relentlessly [with his band, Reef]. I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage." Fearne met Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, in 2010 – then married two years later.

Fearne recently quit her team captain duties on Celebrity Juice after ten years on the show. She opened up to the Metro about her former colleague on the show, Keith Lemon, saying that he is a "quiet and reserved” person off camera. Shee said: “In real life he’s quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters. He’s a hyper creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh.

