Louis Tomlinson celebrates twin sisters' 16th birthday with cutest family outing

Louis Tomlinson has taken his twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy out for a day of go-karting to celebrate their 16th birthday! The family outing on Sunday was Louis first public appearance since the tragic death of his 18-year-old sister Felicite earlier this month. Daisy shared photos of herself posing with her brother as they enjoyed a day at the go-kart track. In one of the photos, Daisy lovingly wrote: "Brother, best friend." In another, she added: "I always knew today was going to be difficult but my fam have made it so much fun. Birthday go-karting...I did come last place though."

Lottie, 18, who is another sister of Louis's, also shared photos on her social media, and captioned one: "One last happy birthday to my girls. I can't tell you how proud I am of you both. I know today was hard but you are so strong. I'm the proudest sister in the world, love you more than you''ll ever know."

Earlier this week, Louis's stepdad Mark shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter, one week after she passed away. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the grieving father - who was married to the One Direction star's late mum Johannah, shared a black-and-white throwback snap of his little girl. "Totally and utterly heartbroken my beautiful sweet baby darling girl," he wrote in the caption. "I will miss you so incredibly much. You will live forever in my heart and I cannot wait to see you again my angel xxxxxxx."

