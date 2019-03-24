Peter Andre apologises to fans after latest shock throwback photo Oh, Peter!

There are some old photos that should be left in storage, as proved by Peter Andre earlier this week. Peter had to apologise to fans on Instagram, after posting a throwback picture which he looks totally unrecognisable in. The 46-year-old singer uploaded the shot on Friday - which is from way back in the 1990s, and shows him wearing a white string vest that leaves little to the imagination. His hair is also noticeably spikey and long - a far cry from the usual "curtains" he used to sport. Peter captioned the picture: "I can’t even explain this #tbt #throwbackthursday Please forgive."

READ: Gary Barlow's surprise performance at Rochelle Hume's star-studded 30th birthday party

Fans were shocked by the photograph, with one writing: "Oh my God I am speechless," while another added: "Definitely not one of your best looks, you have got better with age x." Peter's comments section was pretty much flooded with crying-with-laughter emojis. But there were also a few fans who enjoyed the throwback! One wrote: "I have this photo above my bed!" And another said: "You were hot as hell then and still are now."

READ:Mrs Hinch reveals details of emergency gastric band surgery

And this isn't the only time Peter has shocked recently. Fans had to do a double take after the singer posted a new set of photos taken from his appearance in US film, The Inheritance. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker played the main character in the movie, and had to transform his appearance for the part, complete with tattoos and a rugged moustache. We can't wait to see the full transformation when the film comes out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.