Aussie actor Tom Long, 50, told he has just months to live with terminal cancer The SeaChange actor is suffering from multiple myeloma

Australian actor Tom Long has revealed doctors told him he may only have between three and twelve months to live. The 50-year-old star was given the fateful prognosis last December, after having suffered from multiple myeloma – an incurable blood cancer – since 2012. Speaking to The Sunday Project, Tom gave a heartbreaking interview alongside his wife Rebecca, in which the couple revealed they had married in February.

"We met through a friend of mine that lived across the road from Tom. And we had this glance that our friend noticed," said Bec of their meeting. When asked about the decision to marry, Tom said: "That's why it took so long, because I didn't want to… to put Bec through it." The couple tied the knot in Australia just two days after the actor, best known for his roles in SeaChange and The Book of Revelation, left intensive care. "It was magical but I didn't think I'd make it, I was so unwell," said Tom.

The actor started treatment for multiple myeloma in 2012 after collapsing on stage. At the time, he Googled how long he would have to live and found he may only have two to three years. That was seven years ago, and Tom has since been through chemotherapy, natural therapies and bone marrow transplants.

Tom is suffering from incurable blood cancer

MORE: Prince William and Kate's special month revealed

The star has been put forward for a trial in the US, which will aim to rebuild his immune system. There are only 18 participants on the clinical trial. "I'm very aware that I can be taken any time. But it's the hope, I think. I go for hope," said Tom. "My chances elsewhere are not that good, so I don't really have a choice."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just wore a £10 dress but fans aren't happy

Fans have not seen Tom on-screen since 2012, the year of his diagnosis, but his TV credits have included Australian series SeaChange and Young Lions. He has also appeared in The Book of Revelation, The Postcard Bandit, Two Hands and The Dish.

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.