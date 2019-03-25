Prince William and Kate Middleton's special month with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed School's out!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very special month ahead of them – their elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are off school! George breaks up from Thomas's Battersea on Friday 29 March while Charlotte finishes her term this Wednesday; both children aren't due back until Wednesday 24 April.

With nearly a month off, Prince William and Kate are no doubt looking forward to spending a lot of quality time with their children. It's not known how the Cambridges will spend the holidays but they are likely to head to their country house in Sandringham, Anmer Hall. The royals regularly stay on the Queen's Estate during the children's school holidays, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of London and enjoy more low-key outings.

Over the February half-term break, Kate took George and Charlotte to a luxury Norfolk hotel complex for the day. According to the Daily Mail, Kate enjoyed a half-hour swim with her kids with a source telling the publication: "Both the children swam unaided and were super confident. They went under the quite forceful jets in the water. Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on. They were doing little jumps off the side into her arms." The Duchess also reportedly organised swimming races for her children, while Charlotte did "little duck dives off the side of the pool".

But with an extended four-week holiday, William and Kate may have booked a trip abroad for their children. In March 2016, the family jetted off to the French Alps for a few days skiing; it was George and Charlotte's first ski holiday as a ten-month-old and three-year-old, and this holiday could be the perfect time for baby Prince Louis to experience the snow.

The Cambridges' youngest child is also turning one on 23 April. William and Kate are likely planning a first birthday party for Louis, perhaps at Kensington Palace just before George and Charlotte go back to school, or in their country house in Norfolk. However the royals plan to spend the next month off school, what's clear is that family time is everything for William and Kate.

In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in 2018, Kate wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish." The Duchess has also revealed that her children can go on spider hunts "for hours" in the garden and love to be out in the fresh air.

