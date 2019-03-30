Mick Jagger taken ill: The Rolling Stones postpone tour The star made a statement on Twitter

Mick Jagger has been taken ill and forced to postpone his upcoming tour to the US and Canada with The Rolling Stones. He wrote on Twitter on Saturday: "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Mick pictured in December 2018

A further statement from the band's official social media read: "Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US/Canada tour dates – we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates which will be announced shortly."

It continued: "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible." No details have been released on his illness.

The 17-concert tour was due to start in Miami on 20 April, before travelling across North America until a finale in Ontario, Canada on 29 June. Unsurprisingly, the band's statements have received thousands of comments from fans sending their best wishes to Mick, 75. "No need for apologies. We wish a very speedy recovery & return to the road. We are with you in spirit. God bless you & the fabulous Rolling Stones," one wrote. Another added: "We love you Mick! Get well soon, your health is more important than the tour.

