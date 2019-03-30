Princess Eugenie inundated with baby wishes The royal got married to Jack Brooksbank in October

Princess Eugenie tied the knot to her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in the second royal wedding of the year in October, and ever since fans have been speculating on when the happy couple will announce some pregnancy news. And most recently, Eugenie has been inundated with baby wishes from her followers on Instagram after she reflected on the past year. On her 29th birthday last week, the Queen's granddaughter posted a beautiful photo of herself and Jack on their wedding day, and wrote: "My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29 – thank you for all your birthday wishes." This caused one user to write: "I know it's not my business but I hope your 29th brings you a baby."

Back in January meanwhile, Eugenie posted a throwback photo to the exact date she announced her engagement: "What a year it's been and how exciting for 2019," she said. One of Eugenie's fans responded to her post, writing: "Now all there needs to be is a pregnancy announcement," while another said: "I hope this exciting 2019 means a baby on the way." Ladbrokes have also recently slashed the odds on Eugenie having a baby in 2019, with the odds currently at 1/4 for a pregnancy announcement in 2019.

Sarah Ferguson has previously expressed her hopes at becoming a grandmother

Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson has previously revealed her hopes for becoming a grandmother. Appearing on The One Show in August ahead of her daughter's wedding, Sarah was asked whether she would make a good grandmother, to which she replied: "Excellent – I used to write children’s books, and I am a child, I haven’t grown up." There is no doubt that the York family are incredibly close, and despite divorcing, Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained good friends – and even live together at the family home.

The Duchess has previously opened up to HELLO! about her family unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

