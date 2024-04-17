Victoria Beckham responds to Geri Halliwell-Horner's unexpected birthday message after rift speculation

Geri Halliwell-Horner joined the many people wishing Victoria Beckham well as the designer marked her 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The heartfelt message was posted despite the fact that Victoria no longer follows the redheaded singer on social media.

Nonetheless, Geri penned a kind tribute to the entrepreneur, posting a sweet throwback black-and-white photo of the pair with their heads together as she did so.

The children's author also shared a more recent image of the duo smiling with their arms around each other, two of them mid-performance, and several more from their Spice Girls heyday, including one which showed them in matching pinstripe suits.

"Happy birthday! @victoriabeckham. You're amazing! From our Tank Girl audition over 30 years ago, and you're still shining bright! Wishing you love and joy [pink hearts emoji]."

While Geri does appear to be following Victoria, she had previously unfollowed the star and her ex-footballer husband David earlier this year, sparking rumours of a possible rift between the pair.

However, Victoria sent a sweet response, reposting Geri's message to her Stories and tagging the star as she wrote: "Kisses @gerihalliwellhorner, xx."

It's been a tumultuous few months for the Look At Me singer as her husband, F1 chief Christian Horner, was accused by an employee of "inappropriate, controlling behaviour" and found himself at the centre of a text leak scandal involving a female colleague.

He has since been cleared of any misconduct, with Red Bull saying in a statement: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Despite being cleared, messages that Christian was alleged to have exchanged with a female employee at Red Bull were leaked to Formula 1 bosses and journalists.

Geri and her husband appeared to put their troubles behind them earlier this month as they enjoyed a day at the races with their son Monty on Easter Saturday. The couple mingled with fellow guests as they put on a united front at the Point to Point races in Buckinghamshire.

Geri and Christian began dating in February 2014 before announcing their engagement nine months later. They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015 and they marked their eighth anniversary last year with unseen wedding photos, including one of Christian looking absolutely in love as he first laid eyes on his bride.

Since their marriage, they have amassed a £440million fortune and welcomed their son Monty.

The former singer is also a mum to her 17-year-old daughter Bluebell, while Christian has a daughter called Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, the Red Bull team principal revealed that they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating.