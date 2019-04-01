Frank Lampard posts never-before-seen photo with late mum Patricia It's a particularly emotional day for Frank

Frank Lampard has paid tribute to his late mother, Pat, with a super sweet throwback photograph of the pair from when Frank was a toddler. In the picture, Pat looks effortlessly stylish in a jumpsuit, with fabulous big 80s hair. The 40-year-old football manager shared the touching post on Instagram for Mother's Day, along with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day for those remembering the mums that are no longer with us." Holly Willoughby liked the post, and fellow footballer John Terry commented with a blue love heart.

Frank also celebrated his wife Christine Lampard on Sunday, who was celebrating her first Mother's Day since giving birth to baby Patricia - who is named after Frank's mum. The couple welcomed their first child together into the world in September. Christine uploaded a photo of how the family spent the day - enjoying a special lunch at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill in London. She captioned the shot: "Lunch with hubby @franklampard and the little one"." Frank also posted the same image, with the caption: "She slept the whole way through.Happy first Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife and amazing Mum. @christinelampard."

It must have been an emotional day of the year for Frank, after losing his mum to pneumonia in 2008. She was just 58 years old when she passed away with her family at her bedside. In 2017, Christine revealed that Frank's biggest regret was not being able to introduce her to Pat - as the couple met after her death. She said on Loose Women: "On his wedding day he said in his speech that his biggest regret was that I never got to meet her. I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."

