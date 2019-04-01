Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate first Mother's Day together in the sweetest way The Loose Women panellist gave birth to baby Patricia in September

Christine Lampard has celebrated her first Mother's Day with baby Patricia, whom she welcomed into the world in September. And to mark the special occasion, it seems Christine's husband Frank Lampard treated the two to a lovely lunch at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill. Taking to their respective Instagram pages to share a sweet snap, the mum-of-one gushed: "Lunch with hubby @franklampard and the little one. She slept the whole way through." Football manager Frank added: "Happy first Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife and amazing Mum. @christinelampard."

Friends and family immediately wrote lovely messages underneath, with Jamie Redknapp saying: "Love it mate." Kate Thornton posted: "Big love on your first Mother's Day x." Imogen Thomas remarked: "Bliss! Happy first Mother’s Day xxx." EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite also wrote: "Beauties." Fans also took to social media, with one follower remarking: "What a lovely photo your faces are full of happiness." Another said: "A beautiful family...hope you've enjoyed your special day. Xxx."

The celebration comes shortly after Christine explained why she and husband Frank waited ten years to have their first child together – and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she recently told You Magazine. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!"

"Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying," she added. "I was happy in my marriage and that was enough." Christine, who is now back from maternity leave presenting Loose Women, went on to admit that she "ruled out IVF after seeing too many friends go through such a gruelling process". She continued: "People assume that's what happened on account of my age. But I became pregnant the old-fashioned way immediately. I wasn't expecting it to be so quick." Christine and Frank welcomed their first child together in September, and it seems the couple have never been happier. Meanwhile, the presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 13, and Isla, 11.

