Lisa Armstrong has the best travel companion during trip to Oman Lisa looks so happy

Summer is slowly on its way, and Lisa Armstrong has already got into the spirit of the impending hot season with a fabulous trip to Oman. The Strictly Come Dancing head of makeup and hair enjoyed the holiday with good friend and colleague Bryony Blake - who also works on Strictly, as well as This Morning - and it looks like they had the best time. Since returning on Wednesday, Lisa, 42, has shared a series of photographs from the sweet trip, which show both women looking happy and carefree. In one picture of the pair posing together, Lisa captioned the post: "Gonna miss this face!!! @bryony_blake oh how we laughed.... seriously had the best time!!#friends #oman #bestie #itsgoodtolaugh." In another post, she wrote: "This sums it up!! Laughter the best medicine... right @bryony_blake #holidayblues #Oman #friends."

Byrony also shared some sunny snaps, writing alongside one of them: "This absolutely sums up the last few days of our holiday, sun, sea, meeting strangers, terrible tours, being totally conned and to top it off asked if we were long term partners! The laugher has not stopped!! Thanks @lisaamkup for such a great holiday."

The trip came as Lisa's ex-husband Ant McPartlin prepares to make his TV comeback on Britain's Got Talent this weekend. Lisa - who used to be a makeup artist on BGT- is no longer employed by the show's bosses, and she has previously suggested that Ant's role as co-presenter had something to do with her removal. When reports of her sacking first surfaced in January, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan that read: "For you to lose your job because of your ex is very unfair and unjust, you're a beautiful soul. You hold your head up while others' masks slip." She also confirmed that it wasn't her decision to leave her job, and replied to a tweet that read: "Sorry [but] @lisaAmakeup being axed is just… ridiculous!! Why should she be punished?!" Lisa's response was: "Exactly hun."

It sounds like the girls trip away came at exactly the right time for Lisa!

