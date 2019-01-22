Piers Morgan backs Lisa Armstrong following Ant McPartlin's 'hurtful' marriage comments He spoke on Monday's Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has spoken out in support of Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, after the Britain's Got Talent presenter gave an interview to opened up about his new relationship. Speaking on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "I think that there’s somebody else involved in all this, who is Lisa, who I know well, who I’d imagine is pretty hurt by it. I always find it funny when people say 'I've never been happier,' when they've already been married for 20 years, it’s a little bit like, would you say that?"

Piers spoke out on GMB

He added: "I don’t think I would say something like that, because A, I don’t think it’s ever true. If you marry somebody you’re clearly incredibly happy at the time you get married aren’t you? It’s sort of slightly hurtful isn't it."

The lengthy article saw Ant refer to new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as "his rock" and "the fundamental reason I made a change in my life". He also admitted that he no longer speaks to Lisa and indicated how he felt about her messages on social media. "I’ve not been on social media or put any of my personal views out there. It’s not my style. She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private," he told the publication.

Makeup artist Lisa seemed to reveal that she was grateful for Piers' support on Twitter, when she later retweeted a message he posted after the show. The presenter tweeted: "Lisa is a lovely lady," after one fan wrote: "Refreshing to see @piersmorgan sticking up for @lisaAmakeup about time somebody feeling for her!!!! #TeamLisa @GMB."

Plenty of others have spoken out in solidarity with Lisa on social media, and on Monday she 'liked' some responses, one of which read: " Uggghhh I'm so uncomfortable with the whole gushing of Ant's new found love who has 'saved him', ok fine - but so disrespectful of Lisa Armstrong who has had to put up with the worst of Ant for so many years. Short memory."