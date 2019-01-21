Lisa Armstrong reveals hurt at ex Ant McPartlin’s outburst in series of Twitter reactions Fans have shown their support

Lisa Armstrong has reacted to ex-husband Ant McPartlin's recent interview with The Sun, revealing her hurt in a series of 'likes' on Twitter. The lengthy article saw Ant refer to new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as "his rock" and "the fundamental reason I made a change in my life". He also admitted that he no longer speaks to Lisa and indicated how he felt about her messages on social media. "I’ve not been on social media or put any of my personal views out there. It’s not my style. She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private," he said.

Ant spoke for the first time about Lisa on Sunday

The article received plenty of reaction on Twitter, with some speaking out in support of Lisa. The makeup artist 'liked' one response, which read: "Uggghhh I'm so uncomfortable with the whole gushing of Ant's new found love who has 'saved him', ok fine - but so disrespectful of Lisa Armstrong who has had to put up with the worst of Ant for so many years. Short memory." Another read: "Ok so Ant's back, but don’t come back rubbing @lisaAmakeup face in it how his new girlfriend is his saviour. Don’t you think you have hurt Lisa enough? Have some respect Ant."

In the interview, Ant revealed that his romance with Anne-Marie happened naturally, saying: "We’ve worked together for many years. But something changed. She was single, I was single. We weren’t even looking for anybody else." He also shared his affection for he and Lisa's dog, Hurley, and that they are working to share his care equally. "We still share quite evenly. Hurley's welfare comes first and we both love him very much. That’s the way it is really," he said.

Ant and Lisa met in 1994 at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall when Ant was performing with his pal Dec in their band PJ & Duncan, and Lisa was there performing with Deuce. They married eleven years later in 2006. In January 2018, it was announced the couple would be divorcing. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."