Ant McPartlin speaks out about ex-wife Lisa Armstrong for first time since divorce Ant and Lisa announced their separation in January 2018

Ant McPartlin has opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, admitting that they no longer speak. The TV presenter has kept a low profile over the past year following his break from the spotlight, but gave a detailed interview with The Sun on Sunday. Ant said of Lisa – who he was married to for 11 years – "We don't speak. We haven’t for a while. It's still ongoing in terms of the legal situation." Ant also indicated how he felt about Lisa's vocal messages on social media. "I purposely, throughout the whole of my divorce, have not said anything publically," he said. "I've not been on social media or put any of my personal view out there. It's not my style."

Ant McPartlin and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong

Throughout their marriage, Ant and Lisa looked after their beloved pet dog, Hurley, and the couple share custody of him. This has also been well documented, and Ant joked that Hurley is a celebrity in his own right now. He said: "I came out of a shop the other day and there was a woman on the floor cuddling Hurley and she said to me, 'it's the dog from the papers!' Hurley's a celebrity! Quick get him a deal." Ant also spoke about just how much Hurley means to him, adding: "There's a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley that you can't describe. And he never tells me off and is always pleased to see me."

Ant with his beloved dog Hurley

Ant and Lisa met in 1994 at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall when Ant was performing with his pal Dec in their band PJ & Duncan, and Lisa was there performing with Deuce. They married eleven years later in 2006. For their wedding day in July 2006 in Buckinghamshire, the couple said ‘I do’ with their close friends and family watching. In January 2018, it was announced the couple would be divorcing. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

