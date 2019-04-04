Jamie Oliver reflects on special memory with Jools with romantic photo How cute!

Jamie Oliver has been supported by his wife Jools throughout his impressive career from the very beginning, and this week the TV chef has shared a lovely memory of the pair together. Taking to his Instagram page, the dad-of-five reflected back to 2001 when he was shooting photos for his book Happy Days with the Naked Chef. Jamie shared a lovely black-and-white photo of the pair together behind-the-scenes on the photo shoot, and wrote in the caption: "#Throwback to me and lovely Jools 2001 shooting Happy Days with the Naked Chef. Very, very happy days." Fans adored the photo, with one writing: "You are such a lovely couple," while another said: "It's so refreshing to see how in love you are with each other – then and now."

Jamie Oliver and Jools in 2001

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and Jools previously gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

The celebrity couple have five children

The celebrity couple are the proud parents of five children, and earlier in the week celebrated daughter Petal's tenth birthday. While Jamie often works away from home – with Jools in charge of the children at home – he always makes time for his family at the weekends. He told HELLO!: "Since Poppy was born, I just have to start at five, finish at ten at night, Monday to Friday. I have my structured holidays, my structured weekends, and I try to be a good boss and a good dad. Another tip on how to juggle work and play? If you want to do lots of things well, surround yourself by amazing women, end of story!"

