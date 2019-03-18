Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools pay the sweetest tribute to daughter Poppy on 17th birthday Happy Birthday Poppy Oliver!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools made sure they paid a heartfelt tribute to their eldest child, daughter Poppy Oliver. The teenager is celebrating her 17th birthday on Monday - and her lovely mum took to Instagram to recall fond memories from when she was a baby. "Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl 17 today," said Jools alongside a snap of Poppy on Instagram. "Writing this standing outside your baby brother's room trying to help him get back to sleep after the 100th time!!!"

"Passing the time and the tiredness remembering you, such a sweet little baby you made it very easy for dad and I to become parents for the first time and taught us so much," she added. "You were calm, independent and so cuddly as long as you had your thumb you were content!! We are so proud of you and your kind soul. Have a wonderful day as you really deserve it. We love you Pop love mum and dad."

Fans rushed to post sweet messages, with one saying: "What lovely words @joolsoliver, she's a lucky girl to have parents like you two. I can't believe it was 17 years ago I saw her in the little house in Hampstead." Another wrote: "How beautiful! What lovely words! Happy birthday to your first born beautiful babe." A third post read: "Never noticed how much she looks like her mum until this picture. Always thought she looked like her dad!! @joolsoliver." A fourth follower remarked: "Happy Birthday to your Poppy. You’ve done a wonderful job as parents if you have a calm, independent and kind girl embarking into young adulthood. You have set her up to make wise choices and do good things ahead in her life."

Both Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000, and they couple are also proud parents to daughters Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine as well as sons Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River. Although the couple have their hands full, they haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef star told The Mirror last year: "I've tried to shut the shop a few times and I've failed. I just don't know anymore. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn't great, I don't have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

