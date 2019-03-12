Jamie Oliver teams up with wife Jools for this amazing cause - see picture Power couple!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have teamed up for Red Nose Day. Joining a whole host of celebrities, the couple - who share five children together - are all supporting this year's campaign by putting on a Disney inspired apron, which will be sold exclusively in Homesense or TK Maxx, to help raise vital funds for Comic Relief. Renowned photographer Greg Williams shot the amazing campaign pictures, and includes the likes of Nadiya Hussain, Amanda Seyfried, Gareth Southgate and Lewis Hamilton.

"We are delighted to have inspired this year's range for Red Nose Day," a Disney spokesperson said. "It's great that our much loved characters will put smiles on people's faces and help raise vital funds to bring comfort and inspiration to vulnerable children and their families in the UK and further afield." Funds raised from selling the limited-edition aprons and T-shirts will go towards Comic Relief to help vulnerable children and young people in the UK and some of the world's poorest communities. The money raised goes towards funding for gender equality, mental health issues, homelessness and helping children around the world to have the best possible start in life.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy few weeks for Jamie who recently returned from a promotional tour in Australia. The celebrity chef and his childhood sweetheart Jools have been married since 2000 and they couple are proud parents to daughters Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine as well as sons Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River. Although Jools and Jamie have their hands full, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future.

The Naked Chef star told The Mirror last year: "I've tried to shut the shop a few times and I've failed. I just don't know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn't great, I don't have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

