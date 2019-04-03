Jamie Oliver posts never-before-seen family photos as he marks daughter Petal's birthday Happy birthday Petal!

Jamie Oliver was one very proud dad on Wednesday as he celebrated his youngest daughter's tenth birthday. Taking to Instagram, the TV chef shared a collection of family photos featuring Petal throughout the years, including a sweet picture of the little girl with her mum Jools Oliver and baby brother River, and another of her chilling out in the greenhouse, decked out in wellie boots and dungarees. Next to the photos, Jamie wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday dear little Petal Oliver – I can't believe you're ten years old. Have a great day little one. Daddy." Fans were quick to wish Petal many happy returns, while others couldn't believe just how much she looks like her mum. "Peas in a pod! So like mama," one observed, while another added: "So like her mummy!"

Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal turned ten on Wednesday

Birthdays are big in the Oliver household, and mum Jools has an extra-sweet tradition she has been carrying through the years since her oldest child, Poppy, was three-years-old. The Little Bird designer makes each child a birthday crown on their special day, which is personalised just for them. Jools has previously spoken about the crowns on her blog for Gurgle in 2012. She said: "I make them their birthday crowns – it's a little thing I started when Poppy was 3 – it's nothing too special, made of coloured card and decorated with glitter, feathers, little jewels, pipe cleaners and ribbons – very Blue Peter! But they love them, as each one is different."

Jamie and Jools Oliver with their five children

The crowns are special to all of Jools' children, with the former model adding: "They have kept them all lined up on their shelves in their bedroom. Each year I try and better the last as I am genuinely rubbish at art. This is no mean feat, I still marvel at how I managed to get my butterfly to stay on the top on Daisy’s crown last year, it’s nothing short of a miracle!!"

Spring is a busy month for birthdays in the Oliver household, with all three of Jamie and Jools' daughters having been born in March and April. Poppy celebrated her 17th birthday on 18 March, while Daisy will turn 16 on 10 April. The celebrity couple also share sons Buddy, eight, born in September, and River, who will turn three in August. "I always have a lump in my throat when we all sing happy birthday and I present them with the cake – such a poignant reminder of time passing," Jools added.

