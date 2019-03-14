Jamie Oliver's son River looks so grown up in rare new photo This is too cute!

Jamie Oliver's mini-me son River is the baby of the family, but he is certainly growing up quickly! The two-year-old was treated to a day out with his mum Jools Oliver this week, and she took him to his new favourite place – the London Transport Museum! Jools posted an adorable picture of her little boy admiring a train, and wrote next to it: "I am not sure I have seen anybody more excited than River was to visit The London Transport Museum. Such a lovely place to visit especially with toddlers, who like mine are literally non-stop!!! And of course obsessed with trains."

Little River is doted on by his parents and four older siblings. Speaking in an interview on podcast Made by Mammas, Jools said of her children: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him." The Little Bird designer and TV chef are also parents to daughters Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and nine-year-old Petal, son Buddy, eight.

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000, and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Although Jamie, 43, and his wife Jools have their hands full with five children between the ages of 16 and two, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

